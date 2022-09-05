All is not well in saffron party ranks? Shivraj cabinet reshuffle on cards as rift in MP BJP widens

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: All doesn’t seem to be going well within the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with a cabinet rejig on the cards. At least four legislators, including two ministers, said to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, have opened a front against their own government.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Sisodiya and minister of state Brijendra Singh Yadav have criticised the local administration, including chief secretary IS Bains.

On the other hand, BJP veteran Sitasaran Sharma hit the streets in Narmadapuram, alleging harassment of people by the electricity department over recovery of outstanding power bills.

Another MLA, Narayan Tripathi is getting known for his rebellious streak. Leading a crusade for carving a separate Vindhya Pradesh out of MP, Tripathi recently wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, voicing concern over the start of the process to allow mining at the sacred Siddha Pahad in Chitrakoot.

The CM later said that mining will not be allowed in the area.

Sources say Tripathi, who has represented Maihar seat on SP, Congress and BJP tickets, may launch a political outfit soon.

A loud outburst also came from the Scindia loyalist minister Mahendra Sisodiya, who has accused Bains of being autocratic.

He, however, praised Chouhan’s leadership. Sources say Sisodiya toned down his outburst after a talk with the CM.

Another Scindia loyalist minister Brijendra Singh Yadav is said to be unhappy with appointments in the cooperatives department and the lack of cooperation from the district collector of his native place, Ashok Nagar. Both Sisodiya and Yadav may be dropped during the cabinet reshuffle possible by next month.

Meanwhile, Sharma recently protested in Narmadapuram, alleging harassment of commoners by the electricity department.

Speculations are also rife that Sitasaran Sharma, Narayan Tripathi and Mahendra Sisodiya are among the MLAs who may be denied tickets in the 2023 polls.

Taking a dig at these MLAs, state Congress leader KK Mishra talked about the growing factionalism in the BJP after the arrival of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

“When they were in Congress, they indulged in similar tactics. Along with their leader, they are a gang of commercial politicians. They will have to pay the price... let 2023 arrive,” he said.

BHOPAL: All doesn’t seem to be going well within the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with a cabinet rejig on the cards. At least four legislators, including two ministers, said to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, have opened a front against their own government. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Sisodiya and minister of state Brijendra Singh Yadav have criticised the local administration, including chief secretary IS Bains. On the other hand, BJP veteran Sitasaran Sharma hit the streets in Narmadapuram, alleging harassment of people by the electricity department over recovery of outstanding power bills. Another MLA, Narayan Tripathi is getting known for his rebellious streak. Leading a crusade for carving a separate Vindhya Pradesh out of MP, Tripathi recently wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, voicing concern over the start of the process to allow mining at the sacred Siddha Pahad in Chitrakoot. The CM later said that mining will not be allowed in the area. Sources say Tripathi, who has represented Maihar seat on SP, Congress and BJP tickets, may launch a political outfit soon. A loud outburst also came from the Scindia loyalist minister Mahendra Sisodiya, who has accused Bains of being autocratic. He, however, praised Chouhan’s leadership. Sources say Sisodiya toned down his outburst after a talk with the CM. Another Scindia loyalist minister Brijendra Singh Yadav is said to be unhappy with appointments in the cooperatives department and the lack of cooperation from the district collector of his native place, Ashok Nagar. Both Sisodiya and Yadav may be dropped during the cabinet reshuffle possible by next month. Meanwhile, Sharma recently protested in Narmadapuram, alleging harassment of commoners by the electricity department. Speculations are also rife that Sitasaran Sharma, Narayan Tripathi and Mahendra Sisodiya are among the MLAs who may be denied tickets in the 2023 polls. Taking a dig at these MLAs, state Congress leader KK Mishra talked about the growing factionalism in the BJP after the arrival of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists. “When they were in Congress, they indulged in similar tactics. Along with their leader, they are a gang of commercial politicians. They will have to pay the price... let 2023 arrive,” he said.