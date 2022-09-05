Home Nation

Amid row over Dumka girls' deaths, bodies of two women recovered near Ranchi; likely murdered over witchcraft suspicion

The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from Ranchi, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Naushad Alam.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RANCHI: Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said.

Another woman is missing and a search operation is underway to trace her, they said.

The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from here, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Naushad Alam.

"A police team was rushed to the spot after we received information about the incident on Sunday afternoon. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of killing over witchcraft suspicion," he said.

The women, identified as Railu Devi (45) and Dholi Devi (60), were allegedly killed in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"Search efforts are underway for the missing woman based on the inputs of villagers," Sonahatu Police Station In-charge Mukesh Hembrom said.

ALSO READ | Accidents happen, where do they not occur? says Jharkhand CM on Dumka death of minor girl

Meanwhile, Peeved at back-to-back incidents of crime against minor girls in Jharkhand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said the cases were "alarming" and his team would visit the state to take stock of the probe status.

Kanoongo, talking to PTI, said he and his team would meet police officers during his Monday visit to the state to find out details of two recent cases of teenagers' death in Dumka.

A 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on Friday, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The accused has been nabbed.

Just days prior to that, on August 23, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by a man "whose advances she had spurned".

The girl succumbed to her injuries five days later.

At least two arrests have been made in this case thus far.

Kanoongo, who had earlier written to Jharkhand chief secretary and other state government officials stating that he would visit Dumka to enquire about the August 23 incident, later said that he would examine the other case too.

ALSO READ | Dumka girl's death: NCW seeks report from Jharkhand DGP; BJP, JMM engage in slugfest

"The commission has come across yet another incident of alleged rape and murder of a minor tribal girl by a man in Mufassil police station area in Dumka. Such incidents are alarming," he told PTI.

The NCPCR chairman also said that the team would be meeting the family of the girl who died of burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire.

"The team, headed by me, will hold a meeting with deputy commissioner and senior police officers handling the cases, apart from doctors who conducted autopsy," he added.

The incidents at Dumka led a political slugfest in Jharkhand with Chief Minister Hemant Soren asserting that action would be taken against the accused, and BJP's Babulal Marandi hitting out at him with a tweet that said "whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
witchcraft murder Jharkhand Women Murder Crimes against women
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp