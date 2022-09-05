Home Nation

Amid Shiv Sena faction war, Maharashtra Governor rejects Uddhav camp’s list for MLC quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently wrote to the Koshyari, requesting the cancellation of the 12 names submitted by the former Uddhav Thackeray government.

Published: 05th September 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shinde-Koshiyari-Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photos | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  On Sunday, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari rejected the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s proposal to appoint its MLCs using the governor’s quota.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently wrote to the Koshyari, requesting the cancellation of the 12 names submitted for appointment of Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) by the former Uddhav Thackeray government.

Despite reminders and personal meetings, Koshyari did not approve the names.

The matter had also reached the Bombay High Court, which said it is not authorised to direct the governor, and added that he cannot, however, sit on this list for long. 

As per sources, Shinde and BJP have decided to submit their supporters’ names for the governor quota. 

“Shinde camp and BJP will get four MLCs each. This will help the BJP to increase its tally in state legislative council and elect its own chairman for the upper house. At present, NCP’s Ramaraze Naik Nimbalkar is the chairman while Shiv Sena’s Nilam Gore is deputy chairman."

"BJP wants a majority of its members in the upper house that will help them to pass the bills. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will soon have a meeting with leaders to finalise the name for the list. “BJP leaders like Chitra Wagh,  who missed the opportunity will be given priority. However, the final decision will be taken by the top brass,” a source said.

On the other hand, Shinde has decided to nominate his loyalists who left Thackeray to join him.

“Shinde wants to induct Sena leaders who have a mass base but could not get elected in 2019. Ramdas Kadam’s name is making the rounds for nomination. The smaller parties that supported Shinde in his rebellion also want a share in the new government,” said the source.

The current situation faced by the Shiv Sena requires a fightback that only hardcore, loyal Sainiks can accomplish, Uddhav said on Sunday in a reference to the rebellion led by Shinde.

Addressing members of the Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the party, at his residence, Thackeray said he has received 11,000 new membership forms and affidavits from the Vahatuk Sena.

"Our numbers are growing and the transport carriers of the Vahatuk Sena should fall short to carry all these affidavits," he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing case against the Shinde faction in the Election Commission in connection with the party symbol.

The Sena cadre was a determined one and transporters know how to skip potholes, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

