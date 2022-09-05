Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gehlot, Vasundhara set off buzz at Ram event

The Ram Katha event at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur saw a special moment that has set off quite a commotion in political circles of the state. CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje attended the event on the same day and that has led to a big buzz. Both were seen performing ‘aarti’ at the same time. Over the past two years, there have been repeated allegations of a secret understanding between the former and current CMs. This gossip was at its peak during the revolt of Sachin Pilot two years ago. Many argue that the Congress regime would have been toppled but for Raje’s tacit support to Gehlot which helped save his government.

CM’s aide to head new export promotion wing

In a unique move, the state has constituted an export promotion council in Rajasthan for the first time. This new body has been formed to resolve problems related to exporters and boost exports from the state, known for its jewellery and handicrafts. The chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation and jeweller Rajiv Arora has been made the chairman of this council. A known associate of CM Ashok Gehlot, Arora – at the first meeting of the council – claimed that due to the growth oriented industrial policies of the CM, the export sector has made a quantum jump with 38 per cent growth.

Astrologers’ prediction for Rajasthan netas

Predictions at an astrology conference at the MLS University in Udaipur are getting mentions in political corridors of Rajasthan. This conference attracted 170 astrologers from across the country and some from Nepal. During this meet, there were predictions of big changes in the politics of Rajasthan in the near future. Though CM Gehlot is refusing to leave Rajasthan amid discussions of his becoming Congress President, an astrologer boldly claimed that Gehlot could soon go to Delhi. In such a situation, astrologers also predicted that Gehlot’s close minister Mahesh Joshi and Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi can also get a big responsibility.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

