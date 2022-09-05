Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

The Ram Katha event at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur saw a special moment that has set off quite a commotion in political circles of the state.

Published: 05th September 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Gehlot, Vasundhara set off buzz at Ram event 
The Ram Katha event at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur saw a special moment that has set off quite a commotion in political circles of the state. CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje attended the event on the same day and that has led to a big buzz. Both were seen performing ‘aarti’ at the same time. Over the past two years, there have been repeated allegations of a secret understanding between the former and current CMs. This gossip was at its peak during the revolt of Sachin Pilot two years ago. Many argue that the Congress regime would have been toppled but for Raje’s tacit support to Gehlot which helped save his government. 

CM’s aide to head new export promotion wing
In a unique move, the state has constituted an export promotion council in Rajasthan for the first time. This new body has been formed to resolve problems related to exporters and boost exports from the state, known for its jewellery and handicrafts. The chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation and jeweller Rajiv Arora has been made the chairman of this council. A known associate of CM Ashok Gehlot, Arora – at the first meeting of the council – claimed that due to the growth oriented industrial policies of the CM, the export sector has made a quantum jump with 38 per cent growth. 

Astrologers’ prediction for Rajasthan netas
Predictions at an astrology conference at the MLS University in Udaipur are getting mentions in political corridors of Rajasthan. This conference attracted 170 astrologers from across the country and some from Nepal. During this meet, there were predictions of big changes in the politics of Rajasthan in the near future. Though CM Gehlot is refusing to leave Rajasthan amid discussions of his becoming Congress President, an astrologer boldly claimed that Gehlot could soon go to Delhi. In such a situation, astrologers also predicted that Gehlot’s close minister Mahesh Joshi and Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi can also get a big responsibility. 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp