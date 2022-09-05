Home Nation

Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday.

Published: 05th September 2022

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

The court extended his judicial custody by another 14 days.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

