Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to unite Opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the political situation in the country and the need to put up united opposition to fight BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Talking to the media after his meeting with Gandhi, Bihar CM denied harbouring any Prime Ministerial ambitions. “There is a concerted effort to weaken the Opposition parties (by projecting such possibilities). I intend to unite the parties against BJP and I have no desire to pitch myself as a PM candidate,” said Nitish.

Later, Nitish also met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at JD (S) patriarch Deve Gowda’s residence in the capital.

The three-day visit of JD(U)supremo to the capital has created a buzz in political circles as he is scheduled to meet several leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI (M ) leader Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others.

Incidentally, this is Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after he snapped ties with the BJP and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties in Bihar. Ever since he parted ways with the BJP, Nitish has been making public statements against the BJP government at the Centre and the need to bring all Opposition parties together to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though speculations have been rife about Nitish in the race for the PM post in 2024, he has vehemently denied such a possibility. However, JD(U) leaders and Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have been pitching Nitish as the joint PM candidate of the Opposition.

Speaking to TNIE, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the party has given Nitish the responsibility to bring all Opposition parties together. “We will cross the bridge when it comes to choosing the PM,” he said. While there are leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao likely to be in the race for the post of PM in 2024, Tyagi said that JD(U) will strive to bring them together.

“ It is a difficult task as there is internal friction among some parties. But it’s not impossible,” he said. While KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) oppose any alliance with Congress in their respective states, JD(U) leader said that his party is not in favour of the third front minus Congress. “Opposition unity will be a pipe dream without Congress on board,” he said. Congress is one of the allies of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Last week, KCR visited Bihar and both Nitish and KCR have called for a ‘BJP mukt Bharath’. However, KCR evaded questions on Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate for 2024. Sources said that Nitish Kumar is planning to intensify his campaign by visiting Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka to seek support from Opposition parties.

Party not in favour of third front minus Cong: JD-U

While KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) oppose any alliance with Congress in their respective states, JD(U) leader said that his party is not in favour of the third front minus Congress. “Opposition unity will be a pipe dream without Congress on board,” he said. Congress is one of the allies of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to unite Opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the political situation in the country and the need to put up united opposition to fight BJP in the 2024 general elections. Talking to the media after his meeting with Gandhi, Bihar CM denied harbouring any Prime Ministerial ambitions. “There is a concerted effort to weaken the Opposition parties (by projecting such possibilities). I intend to unite the parties against BJP and I have no desire to pitch myself as a PM candidate,” said Nitish. Later, Nitish also met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at JD (S) patriarch Deve Gowda’s residence in the capital. The three-day visit of JD(U)supremo to the capital has created a buzz in political circles as he is scheduled to meet several leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI (M ) leader Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others. Incidentally, this is Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after he snapped ties with the BJP and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties in Bihar. Ever since he parted ways with the BJP, Nitish has been making public statements against the BJP government at the Centre and the need to bring all Opposition parties together to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though speculations have been rife about Nitish in the race for the PM post in 2024, he has vehemently denied such a possibility. However, JD(U) leaders and Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have been pitching Nitish as the joint PM candidate of the Opposition. Speaking to TNIE, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the party has given Nitish the responsibility to bring all Opposition parties together. “We will cross the bridge when it comes to choosing the PM,” he said. While there are leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao likely to be in the race for the post of PM in 2024, Tyagi said that JD(U) will strive to bring them together. “ It is a difficult task as there is internal friction among some parties. But it’s not impossible,” he said. While KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) oppose any alliance with Congress in their respective states, JD(U) leader said that his party is not in favour of the third front minus Congress. “Opposition unity will be a pipe dream without Congress on board,” he said. Congress is one of the allies of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. Last week, KCR visited Bihar and both Nitish and KCR have called for a ‘BJP mukt Bharath’. However, KCR evaded questions on Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate for 2024. Sources said that Nitish Kumar is planning to intensify his campaign by visiting Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka to seek support from Opposition parties. Party not in favour of third front minus Cong: JD-U While KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) oppose any alliance with Congress in their respective states, JD(U) leader said that his party is not in favour of the third front minus Congress. “Opposition unity will be a pipe dream without Congress on board,” he said. Congress is one of the allies of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.