No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification

As per the notification of the rules, the list of minimum nutritional and diet standards for juvenile shelter homes/allied homes included serving chicken once a week or eggs four times every week. 

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Eggs and chicken won’t be served at any cost at juvenile homes in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Sunday, ten days after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-headed women and child development (WCD) department’s notification included eggs and chicken in the diet for inmates of juvenile homes.

The minister cleared confusion over the WCD department’s August 25 notification containing rules for juvenile reform homes and allied centres for children, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

It was published on August 25 and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department's website.

When reporters asked Mishra about the notification on Sunday, he said, "This will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. There is confusion on this issue. There is no such proposal pending with the state government and such a thing will not be implemented in the state."

The notification states that "every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below."

In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.

(With PTI Inputs)

