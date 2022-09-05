Home Nation

Rajasthan woman tortured after 'failing virginity test', khap asks her family to pay Rs 10 lakh

Mandal DSP Surendra Kumar said the woman is a victim of Kukadi Pratha (virginity test), prevalent among the members of the Sansi nomadic community.

Published: 05th September 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a "virginity test" by her in-laws who thrashed her after she "failed" it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.

According to the case filed in the case on Saturday against her in-laws, the woman has alleged she was made to undergo the "test" on the first day of her marriage on May 11 in Bhilwara.

She alleged in the FIR her husband and his family assaulted her after she "failed" the "test", and that they convened the Khap panchayat at a local temple on May 31 which asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh.

Police said the woman told her in-laws she had allegedly been raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a rape case was filed at Subhash Nagar police station.

Station House Officer (Bagor) Aayub Khan said the police investigated the matter after it was reported in the local media and a case was lodged against her in-laws on Saturday.

Mandal DSP Surendra Kumar said the woman is a victim of Kukadi Pratha, prevalent among the members of the Sansi nomadic community.

"This is a social evil known as Kukadi Pratha in Rajasthan." He said after the matter came to light, a "factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter." In a video clip, the victim purportedly says, "I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon. Thereafter, discussions happened till late night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws." She says she told her in-laws the rape incident happened before the marriage.

Police said the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (dowry), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the in-laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan woman FIR Khap panchayat
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp