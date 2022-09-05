Rajnath Singh to leave for Mongolia visit and Japan 2+2 dialogue Monday

Home Nation

According to sources, Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts under the framework of ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

Published: 05th September 2022

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is leaving for an important five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning from today.

The visit holds significance as it is expected to give a push to a strategic partnership with East Asian countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Mongolia starting from today while his tour of Japan will be from September 8 to 9.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday said, “The upcoming visit by the Defence Minister is the first ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia and will further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.”

According to sources, Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts under the framework of ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue which is scheduled for September 8.

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides deliberation on the Indo-Pacific, as per the sources. The Japanese delegation will be headed at the talks by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue with Japan was initiated in 2019 and India has the ‘2+2’ ministerial format of dialogue with only select nations including the US, Japan, Australia and Russia.

It is a way to strengthen the bilateral relationships on security and defence matters with an eye to deepen the strategic ties. During the visit to Mongolia, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Mongolia’s Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Saikhanbayar.

He shall call on the President of Mongolia, H.E.  U. Khurelsukh and Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. G Zandanshatar.

The two democracies have a common interest in fostering peace and prosperity in the entire region,” the MoD said in a statement.

During bilateral talks, the two Defence Ministers will review the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Mongolia, and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest, added the MoD statement.

Move aims to dispel apprehensions

In Japan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts under the framework of ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue which is scheduled for September 8

