What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, 54, and three others were traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

3.15 pm

When the accident happened on a bridge in Palghar, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Who was behind the wheel?

Dr Anahita Pandole, 55, a well-known gynecologist in Mumbai. Alongside her was her husband Darius Pandole (60). Both survived the crash.

How did the accident happen?

Their Mercedes Benz GLC at high speed was trying to overtake another vehicle from the left while negotiating potholes, when Dr Pandole lost control, local police officers said. The car crashed onto a road divider on a bridge.

Were the front seat belts the saviours?

Appears so. Also the front airbags, as they opened on impact.

What about the fatalities?

Mistry and Jahangir, brother of Darius, were on the rear. Both died. Were they wearing seat belts or not is a matter of investigation. But generally people on the rear avoid putting on the seat belts. Even seat belts on the front seats are generally worn to avoid any traffic police hassle.

