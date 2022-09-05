Home Nation

What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, 54, and three others were traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the fatal accident that claimed his life happened. Here's what we know:

Published: 05th September 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Cyrus Mistry, 54, and three others were traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

3.15 pm
When the accident happened on a bridge in Palghar, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Who was behind the wheel?
Dr Anahita Pandole, 55, a well-known gynecologist in Mumbai. Alongside her was her husband Darius Pandole (60). Both survived the crash.

How did the accident happen?
Their Mercedes Benz GLC at high speed was trying to overtake another vehicle from the left while negotiating potholes, when Dr Pandole lost control, local police officers said. The car crashed onto a road divider on a bridge.

Were the front seat belts the saviours?
Appears so. Also the front airbags, as they opened on impact.

What about the fatalities?
Mistry and Jahangir, brother of Darius, were on the rear. Both died. Were they wearing seat belts or not is a matter of investigation. But generally people on the rear avoid putting on the seat belts. Even seat belts on the front seats are generally worn to avoid any traffic police hassle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyrus Mistry accident Mercedes Benz Dr Anahita Pandole
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp