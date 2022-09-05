With a tenure of less than 100 days under his belt, CJI Lalit plans three-point Supreme Court revamp

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set for a major revamp under the new CJI UU Lalit who took over on August 30.

Lalit had brought in a three-point plan for a more effective dispensation of justice wherein he had promised the functioning of at least one constitution bench throughout the year, clarity in the posting of cases and clear-cut regime for mentioning of urgent matters.

His first day marked a path towards fulfilment of these vows when he told the lawyers that all the fresh cases would be added in the advance cause list and be listed as soon as possible.

In an attempt to clear the backlog of cases awaiting listing, a circular dated August 30th was issued which directed the listing of all fresh matters verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday by Monday of the next week and cases verified on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday by Friday of the next week.

He added that there would be a transparent new mechanism to streamline the process of mentioning and also said that there would be a change in order of hearing cases on non-miscellaneous days (NMD’s) like Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In this regard, the CJI said that cases in the regular list would be taken up as a priority on NMDs while fresh cases would be heard in the post-lunch session.

To fast-track the hearing of constitution bench matters pending for a long time, a five-judge bench headed by the new top judge also laid down some ground rules.

After assuming office, the bench headed by him closed almost 20 years old petitions seeking a probe into the 2002 Gujarat riots for which it had formed SIT and also granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad who had spent over two months in jail after being charged with forgery and fabricating evidence in connection with the riots.

He also sought response from the UP government in a plea by journalist Siddique Kappan seeking bail in the Hathras conspiracy case and dismissed ML Sharma’s petition seeking a fresh inquiry into the Rafale deal.

Considering urgent mentioning, the CJI also agreed to constitute a three-judge bench within 15 minutes to consider pleas challenging Karnataka HC’s verdict of allowing the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Under CJI Lalit, the SC could also hear almost 592 cases for the first time and could dispose of 1293 miscellaneous matters and 106 regular matters within 4 days.

CJI Lalit in the felicitation function organised by the BCI on Friday emphasised on the fact that every pair of eyes was telling him the stories that they had a lot of expectations from him and assured that he would do his best to live up to those expectations.

The manner in which SC has started to function under his leadership is surely a proof of him striving hard to live upto his commitments. Although his tenure is a brief one of just over two months, justice Lalit has commenced his stint in a manner that suggests he means business.

Supreme Court SET FOR SPEEDY JUSTICE

SC seems determined to speed up the wheels of justice in the Supreme Court under the new CJI UU Lalit.

CJI Lalit is set to call a “full court” a first in the last five years.

There will be at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year in the SC.

New ground rules for hearing by the 5-judge bench in the Supreme Court.

18,00 matters were disposed by SC within 4 days under the new CJI.

440 transfer petitions were disposed of by various SC benches in the last four days under new CJI.

Fresh cases to find a place in the advance list and listed soon.

Cases in regular list to be heard at 10:30 from Tuesday-Thursday, fresh cases to be heard post lunch.

