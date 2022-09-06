Home Nation

Bids out, private passenger trains can fix fare

The arrangement is expected to fetch the railways around Rs 30,000 crore in revenue from the private sector.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The railways have for the first time invited bids from private entities to run 150 pairs of passenger trains through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Significantly, private entities shall have the liberty to decide passenger fares on these trains that can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The arrangement is expected to fetch the railways around Rs 30,000 crore in revenue from the private sector.

“The Ministry of Railways has initially identified 150 pairs of passenger train services with new rakes that can be run through private participation. The numbers could be scaled up depending upon its success,” said a well-placed source.

These trains will be part of 12 clusters across the railway network. Each of these trains shall have a minimum length of 384 m, which is equivalent to 16 coaches. “The private party shall be liable for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of the trains.

They can procure trains either through ownership or leasing models,” sources said. The railways shall provide fixed infrastructures like access to rakes, stations, train control systems, watering and cleaning lines. But the private parties will have to pay fixed haulage charges, energy charges and a share in the gross revenue to the railways. Private players will be selected through a two-stage process  — request for qualification and request for proposal.

To prod Rlys to get its act together
The project has been structured to give a balanced focus on safeguarding the interests of both the railways and the private players, sources said. Running private trains will prod railways into improving their services

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PPP Railways Revenue Bids
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp