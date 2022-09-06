Chhattisgarh launched Balwadi scheme on Teacher’s Day eve

Home Nation

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the pre-school concept from his official residence. It will operate in the same premises where Anganwadi centres are located.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: On Teacher’s Day, the Chhattisgarh government launched the Balwadi scheme along the lines of Kindergarten for children of the age group 5-6 years.

As many as 5173 Ballads are to be open from the ongoing school academic session 2022-23.

Each Balwadi will have a teacher and an Anganwadi assistant who have been provided specialised training on how to teach and carry out interesting learning through physical recreation activities for the children. For each Balwadi Rs 1 lakh has been approved to create a child-friendly environment with furniture and sports items.

“Scientists have found in their research that 85 per cent of development of the human brain takes place in the childhood stage. So, what a child learns during the formative years helps them in their school and the future. The suitable education should therefore start when a child’s mind is developing”, said Baghel.

Balwadi scheme will function under the school education department.

The CM also announced that all schools will dedicate one day of the week to teaching the Chhattisgarhi dialect for which the teaching material is being prepared and the Sanskrit language will be taught in every government-run English medium school.

