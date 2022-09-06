Home Nation

Congress petitions CBI with 7 charges against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The party also sought a probe into an alleged land scam in which, it claimed, the CM’s family and RBS Realtors were involved.

Published: 06th September 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam Congress on Monday petitioned the CBI with seven charges against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others and demanded an immediate inquiry to unearth the truth and take action against them.

The Congress said during the recent inauguration of an international school on the outskirts of Guwahati which the CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma owns, she had publicly announced he is its founder. “But being the head of the state of Assam, how can a CM run an international school?” the Congress asked.

The party alleged a company “RBS Realtors” (now Vasistha Realtors) had transferred unaccounted money from Kolkata to many firms belonging to the Assam CM’s family. “In RBS Realtors, Ashok Dhanuka is all time director and he is also involved in the Jharkhand MLA horse-trading case. Money transactions done by RBS Realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI,” the Congress demanded.

The party also sought a probe into an alleged land scam in which, it claimed, the CM’s family and RBS Realtors were involved. “Golden Thread Company is owned by the wife of CM Sarma. The company purchases all silk and muga at a cheap price from the weavers and sell them at a very high price,” the Congress alleged. The party said a huge quantity of PPE kits were purchased by the Assam government during the pandemic, allegedly violating prescribed norms, the Congress said.

