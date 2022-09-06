Home Nation

Cyrus Mistry's death: National Highways turning death traps in India

In India, every year, five lakh accidents take place, where 1.50 lakh deaths are reported. 65 per cent of deaths are of people between the age group 18 to 34 years.

Published: 06th September 2022

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

The former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's accident shows that national highways are turning into a death trap. Potholes on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway was one of the major causes of Cyrus Mistry's death.

As per the local police of Palghar, Dr Anahita Pandole who was driving the Mercedes MH 47-AB-6705 while trying to avoid the potholes lost control of the car and rammed into the divider of the Surya River bridge at Palghar. This accident killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who was 54 years old. 

According to the data, in the last one and half years, in 96 road accidents on Ahmedabad- Mumbai national highway, 106 people lost their lives and 46 people became permanently disabled. The curve locations at Mendwan Ghat, Somata, Charoti flyover and Amboli are turning out to be the death trap for the people who drive rashly.

Mumbai-Agra and Mumbai Ahmedabad national highways are potholes ridden. 

“During the monsoon season, due to the bad quality of roads, the potholes became a regular phenomenon. Sometimes, we have to find out the road with potholes. These potholes-ridden roads not only causing health problem like spine but it has been killing the people as well,” said Advocate Mahendra Sandhansiv who stays in Mumbai and frequently uses Mumbai-Agra national highway.

He added that the central government charges road tax and even collects the heavy toll charges, but when it comes to service, it’s pathetic.

“The highways are constructed but no proper mention of safety sites and safety measures taken. Government plays with the life of the people. In Mumbai, four people died while in Thane, seven people died due to potholes. In some places, the Government attends to the potholes but very poor quality and the wrong type of materials like paver block materials are used to fill the potholes that make the road uneven creating problems while driving the vehicles. I hope the death of Cyrus Mistry, the former son of Tata Sons, wakes the government and road department and public works department of the state government from slumber,” he added.  

