Home Nation

Cyrus Mistry's death: Negligence of safety measures, died due to polytrauma

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced the high-level inquiry into the death of Cyrus Mistry.

Published: 06th September 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. (File Photo | PTI)

By sudhir suyawanshi
Express News Service

According to Cyrus Mistry's postmortem report, carried out by JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Mistry reportedly died due to polytrauma – multiple injuries within the body. He was not wearing his seat belt. So, the negligence of safety measures has cost his life.

“The body of Mistry has been at JJ hospital, his relatives from London will fly in Mumbai, then these relatives will take the body for funeral and last rites,” said Sir JJ hospital doctor requesting anonymity.

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which Cyrus
Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident
in Palghar. (Photo | PTI)

According to the local police, gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was driving Mistry’s Mercedes MH 47- AB-6705. The Surya River has two bridges – an old one and a new one.

The old bridge had two-lane roads and the new bridge connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad highway had three lanes. While overtaking the other vehicles on the left side, Cyrus Mistry‘s car lost balance and rammed the divider of the Surya River bridge, at Charoti near Palghar in Maharashtra. 

Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole who were seated in rear seats without the safety belt got killed on spot.

“The same Mercedes at Charoti check post was seen at 2.21 PM and within nine minutes, Mercedes crossed the 20 km distance at Palghar where a mishap happened,” local police said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced the high-level inquiry into the death of Cyrus Mistry. Maharashtra DG of Police will carry out the probe of this incident and submit the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyrus Mistry Jehangir Pandole
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp