Cyrus Mistry's death: Negligence of safety measures, died due to polytrauma

sudhir suyawanshi By

Express News Service

According to Cyrus Mistry's postmortem report, carried out by JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Mistry reportedly died due to polytrauma – multiple injuries within the body. He was not wearing his seat belt. So, the negligence of safety measures has cost his life.

“The body of Mistry has been at JJ hospital, his relatives from London will fly in Mumbai, then these relatives will take the body for funeral and last rites,” said Sir JJ hospital doctor requesting anonymity.

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which Cyrus

Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident

in Palghar. (Photo | PTI)

According to the local police, gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was driving Mistry’s Mercedes MH 47- AB-6705. The Surya River has two bridges – an old one and a new one.

The old bridge had two-lane roads and the new bridge connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad highway had three lanes. While overtaking the other vehicles on the left side, Cyrus Mistry‘s car lost balance and rammed the divider of the Surya River bridge, at Charoti near Palghar in Maharashtra.

Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole who were seated in rear seats without the safety belt got killed on spot.

“The same Mercedes at Charoti check post was seen at 2.21 PM and within nine minutes, Mercedes crossed the 20 km distance at Palghar where a mishap happened,” local police said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced the high-level inquiry into the death of Cyrus Mistry. Maharashtra DG of Police will carry out the probe of this incident and submit the report.

According to Cyrus Mistry's postmortem report, carried out by JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Mistry reportedly died due to polytrauma – multiple injuries within the body. He was not wearing his seat belt. So, the negligence of safety measures has cost his life. “The body of Mistry has been at JJ hospital, his relatives from London will fly in Mumbai, then these relatives will take the body for funeral and last rites,” said Sir JJ hospital doctor requesting anonymity. Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (Photo | PTI)According to the local police, gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was driving Mistry’s Mercedes MH 47- AB-6705. The Surya River has two bridges – an old one and a new one. The old bridge had two-lane roads and the new bridge connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad highway had three lanes. While overtaking the other vehicles on the left side, Cyrus Mistry‘s car lost balance and rammed the divider of the Surya River bridge, at Charoti near Palghar in Maharashtra. Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole who were seated in rear seats without the safety belt got killed on spot. “The same Mercedes at Charoti check post was seen at 2.21 PM and within nine minutes, Mercedes crossed the 20 km distance at Palghar where a mishap happened,” local police said. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced the high-level inquiry into the death of Cyrus Mistry. Maharashtra DG of Police will carry out the probe of this incident and submit the report.