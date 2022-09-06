Debates on ‘truth & non-violence' to be held in J&K schools

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Jammu and Kashmir in grip of over three decades long militancy and in the backdrop of recent targeted killings, the Lt Governor administration has decided to organize debates and essay writing competitions on "Truth and Non-Violence" in educational institutions across the Union Territory.

“Any form of violence has no place in a civilized society. We all, in unison, must condemn the killings of the innocent teachers,” said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing teachers at SKICC, here to mark Teachers’ day on Monday.

He honoured the finest teachers from J&K with the Union Territory Awards.

Sinha said there is a need to ignite the feelings of national integration, righteousness and non-violence among the younger generation.

"The government has decided to hold debates, essay writing and other such competitions on the theme of 'Truth and Non-Violence' in all educational institutions across J&K. The Education department will come up with a roadmap in this regard," he said.

The students who excel in these competitions, Sinha said, will be awarded on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

On targeted killings by militants, Lt Governor Sinha said innocent teachers were killed. A woman teacher Rajni Bala R/o Samba was shot dead by militants inside the government schools in Kulgam in July this year.

“There can be no despicable act than this. I think the time has come when society will have to rise against such things. A lot of blood of innocent people has been spilled in J&K and if you cannot do anything, at least you can condemn these killings”.

He added no religion allows the killing of teachers, who teach and guide the students. “There is no bigger sin than killing the teachers”.

Earlier, last year, militants shot dead a Sikh principal and a Hindu teacher in a government school in Srinagar.

