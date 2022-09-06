Home Nation

Five of family killed as car crashes into electric pole in Ludhiana

Rajesh Kumar (40), his daughter Jasmine (5), sister-in-law Sanjna (30) and her two daughters were declared dead at the hospital.

Published: 06th September 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Five members of a family were killed and one injured as their car crashed into an electric pole after hitting a divider here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near a private hospital when they were returning to Ludhiana after attending a family function in Chandigarh, Focal Point police station SHO Kulwant Singh said.

Rajesh Kumar (40), his daughter Jasmine (5), sister-in-law Sanjna (30) and her two daughters were declared dead at the hospital.

Kumar's wife Priya is in critical condition, he said.

Rajesh was a businessman and a resident of Partap Colony here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ludhiana road accident Ludhiana road accidents
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp