Five of family killed as car crashes into electric pole in Ludhiana

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Five members of a family were killed and one injured as their car crashed into an electric pole after hitting a divider here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near a private hospital when they were returning to Ludhiana after attending a family function in Chandigarh, Focal Point police station SHO Kulwant Singh said.

Rajesh Kumar (40), his daughter Jasmine (5), sister-in-law Sanjna (30) and her two daughters were declared dead at the hospital.

Kumar's wife Priya is in critical condition, he said.

Rajesh was a businessman and a resident of Partap Colony here.

