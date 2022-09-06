Five of family killed as car crashes into electric pole in Ludhiana
Rajesh Kumar (40), his daughter Jasmine (5), sister-in-law Sanjna (30) and her two daughters were declared dead at the hospital.
Published: 06th September 2022 02:57 PM | Last Updated: 06th September 2022 02:57 PM
LUDHIANA: Five members of a family were killed and one injured as their car crashed into an electric pole after hitting a divider here on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident took place near a private hospital when they were returning to Ludhiana after attending a family function in Chandigarh, Focal Point police station SHO Kulwant Singh said.
Kumar's wife Priya is in critical condition, he said.
Rajesh was a businessman and a resident of Partap Colony here.