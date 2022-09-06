Home Nation

Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement

Bhushan's request comes close on the heels of action taken against his wife, IPS officer Alankrita Singh, who was suspended by the state government for travelling abroad without prior information.

Published: 06th September 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LUCKNOW:  After three senior IAS officers sought voluntary retirement from service (VRS), yet another IAS officer, Vidya Bhushan, has put in his papers.

Bhushan is MD of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) and has opted for VRS citing "personal reasons". A 2008-batch officer, Bhushan is currently posted in Varanasi.

Bhushan's request comes close on the heels of action taken against his wife, IPS officer Alankrita Singh, who was suspended by the state government for travelling abroad without prior information to the authorities concerned.

Action against Singh, also a 2008-batch officer, was initiated in April this year.

In early August, senior IAS officer Renuka Kumar, who was recently repatriated to the UP cadre from the Centre, where she was posted as a secretary in the ministry of minority affairs, also applied for voluntary retirement.

Before her, Juthika Patankar, a 1988-batch officer, who was on Central deputation since 2018 and is currently posted as additional secretary in the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, also sought voluntary retirement.

A 2003-batch officer Vikas Gothalwal had also opted for early retirement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS VRS Vidya Bhushan PVVNL
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp