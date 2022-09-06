Home Nation

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit 

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and the bilateral trade has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years.

Published: 06th September 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during ceremonial reception at president house in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  With friendship one can solve any problem, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said as she embarked on a four-day State visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt here where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hasina said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development.

"Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So we always do that," Hasina said.

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Modi later Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina on Monday evening. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also called on the Bangladeshi prime minister Monday evening.

During her stay, Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Hasina also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Ajmersharif on Thursday.

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and the bilateral trade has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years.

It has also become the fourth largest export destination for India with the exports registering a growth of over 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.

