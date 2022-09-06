In a first, Pakistan accepts slain terrorist’s body 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For perhaps the first time in over three decades, the Pakistan Army on Monday accepted the body of a terrorist, who had died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during a gunfight with Indian forces.

The trained terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, had attempted to infiltrate into J&K on August 21 to attack an Army camp, according to defence sources.

Hussain was injured in an encounter with the Army and was captured. He was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Rajouri when he died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. “We informed the Pakistan Army about his death and requested them to take his body. They agreed and the body was handed over to them today,” an Army officer said.

The handover happened at Chakan Da Bagh point on the Line of Control in the Poonch district. According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand, after his capture, Hussain revealed his plans to attack an Indian Army post on the LoC.

The officer said, Hussain and other terrorists were sent by a Colonel of Pakistan’s spy agency named Yunus Chaudhry, who had paid them 30,000 Pakistani Rupees to undertake the mission. Hussain was earlier arrested from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

