Home Nation

India's first intranasal vaccine for Covid gets DCGI approval

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'big boost to India's fight against Covid-19.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

He said this step will further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic.

India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.

"With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya also said.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

In August, it said its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase -3.

BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery.

In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries, the vaccine maker had said.

"Being an intranasal vaccine, BBV154 may produce local antibodies in the upper respiratory tract. These may provide the potential to reduce infection and transmission. Further studies are being planned," the firm had said.

Two separate and simultaneous clinical trials were conducted to evaluate BBV154 as a primary dose (2-dose) schedule and a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- in India.

Separately, the DCGI also granted permission to the firm to conduct phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenecity and safety of BBV154 (intranasal) with Covaxin.

This trial has been permitted to be conducted at nine sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
intranasal Covid vaccine Bharat Biotech COVID-19 BBV154
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp