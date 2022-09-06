Lucknow hotel blaze: Three people including manager sent to jail

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Speeding up the action in the Levana Suites inferno case, the Lucknow police arrested two of the owners – Rahul Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal—along with the hotel manager Sagar Srivastava producing them in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, at least, four hotel persons including two women, all Lucknow residents were killed and 11 others were injured in the fire that originated from the banquet hall of the hotel situated in posh Hazratganj.

The court sent all three on 14-day judicial remand to jail. An FIR was lodged against Rohit and Rahul Agarwal along with their father Pawan Agarwal and hotel Manager Sagar Srivastava under IPC Sections 304 (for causing death due to negligent act) and 308 (for risking people’s lives with their act) on late Monday night, said police sources.

While interacting with the media persons, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordiya confirmed four deaths and stated that the two hotel owners and general manager were initially detained and questioned about the lapses that led to the fire incident. Later they were arrested.

Firefighters and the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) members carried out rescue operations and several people staying in the hotel were rescued. To query about the two persons still missing, the JCP said in all likelihood, the duo would have escaped from the rear side exit of the hotel as there are

very thin chances of anybody being left behind in the hotel.

The police were trying to track their locations through electronic surveillance, he added.

Earlier, the press note from DM’s office stated that two persons – Naina Tewari (staying in room number 314) and Ujjwal Mishra (in room number 208) – were reported missing after the incident.

Meanwhile, the inquiry team comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob and Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradhkar visited the site on Tuesday with other officials concerned to ascertain the reasons for the fire which claimed four lives. The probe team is likely to submit its report to CM Yogi Adityanath by Tuesday night.

However, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)being asked by the district administration to seal and demolish the hotel building as per the rules, the police commissioner pointed finger at the short circuit as the prima facie reason for the mishap. On the other, Dr Roshan Jacob had indicated the ‘suspicious’ role of the officials of LDA who passed the map for the building and helped

procuring various NOCs.

As per the highly placed LDA sources, the hotel Levana Suites, which was supposed to be a residential apartment, was turned into a hotel in blatant violation of norms. Even more, last month, the LDA issued a notice seeking a reply from the owners as to why the building should not be demolished.

The hotel started operations after receiving a power connection from Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (Lesa) in October 2017.

The sources claimed that the area where the hotel is situated, was used for residential purposes, and the owners of the structure had violated norms by building a hotel. Later, they filed an affidavit and sought six months to convert the structure into a residential apartment, which they never did, and continued

commercial operations.

According to a statement issued by Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, the owner of the structure failed to present the LDA’s approved map for the hotel. “On May 7, 2022, the structure owners were served notice following which they submitted a no-objection certificate from the fire department on May 12.

The NOC was valid till 2024 but prima facie it was found that the structure had no fire exit system and was given NOC on iron grill stairs installed at hotel’s façade,” the statement said.

“The zonal officer served another notice on May 26, 2022, to present the LDA’s approved map for the hotel. No response was received till August 18,” it added.

LDA zonal officer, Arvind Tripathi, said: “On August 18, another notice was served on the owners under section 27 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, as to why not the structure built on 6,400 sq feet should be demolished.”

"The owner did not respond to the notice till August 29. The order to seal the structure was issued today (September 5),” said the copy of the order issued by LDA. On Monday evening, LDA officials conducted a survey of the building and sealed it.

“Following due legal process, the structure will now be demolished,” the divisional commissioner’s statement said. The divisional commissioner also clarified that the LDA officials involved in

letting the hotel operate without approval would be identified and disciplinary action would be taken.

