Men are more prone to suicide than women, reveals NCRB data

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report that revealed data on the suicide victims by age and sex group states that the women & men suicide victims ratio is 1:1 till 18 years and it rises to 1:5 in 45-60 years.

It's clear that while men’s suicide is consistent, women remain more or less stagnant.

From childhood to teenager (18 years) the ratio of suicide committed by male and female were almost the same at 1:1 with figures 5075 and 5655 respectively. However, the ratio began to widen for men as they grow older.

NCRB data cited (Between the age group 18-30 years) 37941 men and 18588 women with a ratio of 2:1 respectively have committed suicide.

As they reach the productive age of 30-45 years, the suicide victim ratio of men and women turned to be 3:1 with 40415 and 11629 respectively. At 45-60 years, the number rose to 24555 men and 5607 women with a ratio of 5:1.

That means steps taken for women's empowerment or welfare are somewhat fruitful for women but on contrary, it seems to have a negative impact on men who are often seen as culprits, asserted the activists fighting for the rights of men.

So, are men becoming the most depressing segment and thrown to the margins of endurance limit under family, personal and social pressure?

“It's the government's duty to offer a protective advantage to men too and make policies for them. Why can’t there be a Men Commission? Despite knowing the facts, people usually don't speak up for men”, said Barkha Trehan, chairperson of voluntary organisation Purush Aayog advocating for gender-neutral laws and further added that over 50 laws exist to safeguard the interests of women but virtually nothing for the men.

Across the country, a man commits suicide every 4.45 minutes while a woman every 9 minutes apparently creates speculations on who is more vulnerable.

Again the data shows that the rate of committing suicide among married men is three times that of married women. In 2021 as many as 81063 married men committed suicide while the women’s figure stood at 28660.

‘Family problems’ and ‘illness’ were the major causes of suicides which account for 33.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent of total suicides respectively in 2021.

