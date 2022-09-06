Home Nation

Twitter campaign over TN-Assam jumbo spat

Actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal and over a dozen others got together in running the campaign.

Elephant Jeymalyatha. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Even as the stalemate between Assam and Tamil Nadu governments continues over the release of a captive elephant, celebrities from Bollywood besides the music, sports and fashion industries, have launched a social media campaign demanding that the animal be relocated to a rescue centre for immediate care.

Actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal and over a dozen others got together in running the campaign. The Assam jumbo was leased out to a temple in Tamil Nadu in 2008, reportedly for six months, by an individual from Assam’s Tinsukia district.

“…please send elephant Jeymalyatha alias Joymala to a rescue centre where she can receive specialised care, live free & be in the company of her fellow beings. She needs help to recover from her trauma. Grateful,” Madhuri wrote on Twitter, addressing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin and others.

Arjuna awardee Heena Sidhu said the jumbo should be sent to a rescue centre where she can receive specialist care and live unchained. Recently, celebrities including Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, Papon, Kunal Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Kasbekar, Adah Sharma and Kavita Kaushik supported the “#FreeElephantJeymalyatha” campaign on Twitter, PETA India said.

