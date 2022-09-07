Bajrang Dal activists stop Ranbir-Alia from offering prayers at Mahakal temple in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal men protested outside the world famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the planned temple visit by film actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat on Tuesday evening.

The protestors led by local Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaube had gathered outside the temple to block the actor couple's entry inside, over Ranbir's 2011 statement about beef eating.

Coming to know about the protests outside the temple, the actor couple reportedly returned from Ujjain to Indore without offering prayers at the temple, due to security threat, particularly to pregnant Alia.

Meanwhile, other members of the upcoming film 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva,' including director Ayan Mukerji offered prayers at the temple later.

The entire cast and crew of the film, which is slated to release on Friday, had flown from Mumbai to Indore, to offer prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain ahead of the film's release.

Meanwhile, an alleged Bajrang Dal man, had to face wrath of the police, after he tried to get physical with the cops during the protest. He was later detained by the police.

"We won't allow Ranbir and Alia's entry into the temple, as he has hurt the Hindu sentiments by making beef supportive statement. We'll launch a movement against the administration and police over the detention and assault on our Bajrang Dal worker," Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaube said.

"It was my strong wish to offer prayers at Baba Mahakal' temple before the film's release. It feels great after offering prayers here," film's director Ayan Mukerji said after the prayers. He, however, steered clear from making any comment on the protests.

