Black magic: 15 held after three women killed in Ranchi village

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Fifteen people, nine of them named accused, have been arrested for killing three elderly women in a Ranchi village on Saturday.

As per the police, the villagers allegedly killed the three with kicks and sticks after accusing them of practising black magic. Their bodies were dumped near the village.

After getting a tip-off about the incident on Sunday, the dead bodies were recovered from Sonahatu village.

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team has been formed under Bundu DSP Ajay Kumar and over 100 police personnel were deployed to make the arrests.

The accused were hiding inside jungles and nearby villages, they said.

The FIR was lodged at Sonahtatu Police Station against 12 named and 16 unknown persons on Monday by the nephew of a victim, Surendra Munda.

