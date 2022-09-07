Congress presidential polls: Amid buzz of Gehlot’s move to Delhi, Pilot show of strength in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid speculation over Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot emerging as the non-Gandhi Congress party chief, the loyalists in the party appear to have intensified their campaign to retain the party’s first family at the helm.

The Congress is taking out the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ across the country from Wednesday to sound the bugle against the Modi government. However, the suspense remains on who will be the party’s next president.

On his part, Gehlot has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi to take the top post. Now, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who is close to Priyanka, has said that it will be “fine if the party is led by someone in the Gandhi family.”

Amid discussions centering on a non-Gandhi being made the party president or the party’s Number 2, Tiwari said that whenever the Gandhi family did not lead the party, it had faced the danger of fragmentation.

Talking to the media at the Congress headquarters, Tiwari said: “The schedule for the election of the Congress chief has been announced. Whoever wants can file one’s nomination and Congress will elect him. But on a personal level, I want to say that the Gandhi family should lead the party.”

On whether it should be Rahul or Priyanka for the top post, Tiwari said, “The Gandhi family means the entire Gandhi family. Therefore, any of its members can be asked to lead.”

Gehlot had a big role in sending Tiwari to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Out of four seats, the Congress had only two winning votes and the BJP had enough votes to ensure a win for one candidate.

The Congress fielded Tiwari as the third candidate, while the BJP had supported independent Subhash Chandra. Due to Gehlot’s political skills, Tiwari won and Chandra lost.

It is clear from Tiwari’s statement that Gehlot is not ready to leave the CM’s chair and go to Delhi. His supporters say if he is asked to lead the party, he will do so, but will also “perform his duties as the CM.”

Ever since speculation grew over Gehlot’s new role in Delhi, there has been a demand for making Sachin Pilot the CM. On Tuesday, on his 46th birthday, Pilot supporters made a big show in Jaipur.

The state Congress headquarters and Pilot’s residence at Civil Lines were littered with posters and hoardings of Sachin Pilot. Those who came to his residence to wish him included 21 ministers and MLAs.

After the announcement of the election of the Congress chief about 10 days back, the Pilot faction has been more active.

“Sachin Pilot played a crucial role in bringing Congress government in the state. How long would you test his patience?” asked Indraj Gurjar, MLA from Virat Nagar assembly seat.

JAIPUR: Amid speculation over Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot emerging as the non-Gandhi Congress party chief, the loyalists in the party appear to have intensified their campaign to retain the party’s first family at the helm. The Congress is taking out the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ across the country from Wednesday to sound the bugle against the Modi government. However, the suspense remains on who will be the party’s next president. On his part, Gehlot has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi to take the top post. Now, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who is close to Priyanka, has said that it will be “fine if the party is led by someone in the Gandhi family.” Amid discussions centering on a non-Gandhi being made the party president or the party’s Number 2, Tiwari said that whenever the Gandhi family did not lead the party, it had faced the danger of fragmentation. Talking to the media at the Congress headquarters, Tiwari said: “The schedule for the election of the Congress chief has been announced. Whoever wants can file one’s nomination and Congress will elect him. But on a personal level, I want to say that the Gandhi family should lead the party.” On whether it should be Rahul or Priyanka for the top post, Tiwari said, “The Gandhi family means the entire Gandhi family. Therefore, any of its members can be asked to lead.” Gehlot had a big role in sending Tiwari to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Out of four seats, the Congress had only two winning votes and the BJP had enough votes to ensure a win for one candidate. The Congress fielded Tiwari as the third candidate, while the BJP had supported independent Subhash Chandra. Due to Gehlot’s political skills, Tiwari won and Chandra lost. It is clear from Tiwari’s statement that Gehlot is not ready to leave the CM’s chair and go to Delhi. His supporters say if he is asked to lead the party, he will do so, but will also “perform his duties as the CM.” Ever since speculation grew over Gehlot’s new role in Delhi, there has been a demand for making Sachin Pilot the CM. On Tuesday, on his 46th birthday, Pilot supporters made a big show in Jaipur. The state Congress headquarters and Pilot’s residence at Civil Lines were littered with posters and hoardings of Sachin Pilot. Those who came to his residence to wish him included 21 ministers and MLAs. After the announcement of the election of the Congress chief about 10 days back, the Pilot faction has been more active. “Sachin Pilot played a crucial role in bringing Congress government in the state. How long would you test his patience?” asked Indraj Gurjar, MLA from Virat Nagar assembly seat.