'Convene meet on Polavaram Irrigation Project': SC to Centre

Published: 07th September 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By ENS & Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that the Centre call for a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss and resolve the issues pertaining to the Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh.

The apex court observed it would be in the ‘fitness of things’ if the Centre takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project could move forward and the concerns are addressed.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul noted that there are concerns expressed by Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh States regarding the impact of the project as it may result in flooding of certain areas.

The bench also noted that it has been submitted that the project, as envisaged, has been expanded to a much larger extent and there are issues concerning environmental clearances as well on account of its expansion.

The apex court suggested that a pioneering role must be played by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and a meeting be called of all the stakeholders.

“We put it to the counsel and the ASG (Additional Solicitor General who appeared for the Centre) that it will be in the fitness of things if the Central government takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project can move forward and yet the concerns are addressed,” the apex court observed.

It said the meeting must be held at an appropriately high level to sort out the issues.

The apex court said the meeting should be regularly held and should not await the next date of hearing before the court.

It posted the matter for hearing on December 7 and asked for a report from the Centre.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the concerns raised in the matter should be examined and worked out.

“These are all matters which should be examined and worked out in a mutually acceptable situation,” the bench said.

It also observed that if a project has to be made, the cost keeps on going up with the passage of time. The bench also comprised Justices AS Oka and Vikram Nath.

