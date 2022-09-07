ECI is not able to handle confidential letters properly: JMM

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another scathing attack made on BJP and Election Commission of India (ECI) a day after winning the trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said that it has been proved that the BJP has directly captured the constitutional institutions in this country and asked ECI to tell how the official documents sent to it, which is supposed to be ‘confidential,’ was leaked to Godda MP Nishikant Dubey who consecutively released those letters through his twitter handle two days back.

“It is really a matter of concern as ECI is not able to handle confidential letters properly; it cannot just be a coincidence,” said JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya said that apparently ECI takes all its decisions on the directions of Godda MP.

“We demand ECI to clear its stand that how the document, which is official and confidential, was leaked to private hands. And if it has been leaked, then strict action should be taken against those who are responsible to it,” said Bhattacharya.

"The letters were sent to the ECI and not given copy to any other person or agency, then how the two letters were leaked is really a matter of serious concern," he added.

“It just cannot be a coincidence and therefore, it could be said that BJP has directly captured the constitutional institutions,” said the JMM General Secretary. Is this a kind of joke or what, he questioned further adding that Dubey has violated official of secrets Act.

Bhattacharya said that all this is happening under a pre-planned conspiracy which has been given shape of a story as the letters were released by Dubey a day ahead of the trust vote being obtained by CM Hemant Soren.

Notably, Dubey through his tweeter handle has demanded forensic investigation into the two different signatures which appeared in two different letters sent by Soren to ECI while putting his points in the office of profit case. Dubey, making the two letters public on his twitter handle, also alleged Soren of

cheating the ECI by putting two different signatures on the letters.

On the issue of two different signatures, Bhattacharya cleared that one of the letters had initial signature, while the other one had full signature on it.

According to Bhattacharya, when they had gone to meet the Governor, he had assured that the decision will be made public within a day or two, but no communication has been received so far from his side even after five days. Now, MP Nishikant Dubey should disclose the decision taken by the Governor, he

said.

Bhattacharya said that BJP is panicked to see the working style of UPA government in Jharkhand where everyone is happy, and hence, they are trying to capture the constitutional institutions directly, make mockery of it, and grab power by one way or the other. Whenever BJP gets defeated at the political front, they get panicked and start arbitrary steps, he said.

