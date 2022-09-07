Home Nation

'Intermediary can't decide whether content lawful, needs court order to take down material': Twitter to HC

The submission was made by Twitter in an affidavit filed in response to a petition against the publication of alleged objectionable content about a Hindu Goddess.

Published: 07th September 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Twitter Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that being an intermediary it cannot decide whether content on its platform is lawful or otherwise, and it takes action when a court or the appropriate government notifies it to take down unlawful material.

The submission was made by Twitter in an affidavit filed in response to a petition against the publication of alleged objectionable content about a Hindu Goddess.

As the counsel for the petitioner sought time to go through and respond to the affidavit, a bench of Chief Justice S C Sharma and Justice S Prasad listed the matter for further hearing on October 28.

The high court was hearing a petition against the allegedly obnoxious posts on 'Maa Kaali' by user 'AtheistRepublic'.

Twitter, in its affidavit, said the information is required to be actioned when the platform is put to actual knowledge of any content that may be unlawful and has so been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction or by the appropriate government.

"Actual knowledge has been interpreted by the Supreme Court in the case of, to mean either court order and/ or the notification by the appropriate government or its agency. This includes orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act."

"Content that is notified to the answering respondent (Twitter) by way of a court order or by notification by the appropriate agency is then taken down. The answering respondent being an intermediary cannot decide whether content on its platform is lawful or otherwise unless it is put to such 'actual knowledge'," it said.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Twitter, said it has removed the objectionable content in the present case and an FIR has been registered in relation to the posts.

The high court had earlier pulled up Twitter for not voluntarily taking action against the account which allegedly published objectionable content about the Hindu Goddess and said the micro-blogging platform was not bothered about the sensitivities of people from "other regions" and ethnicities.

Twitter's counsel had earlier said it "cannot block any individual" or take action against allegedly objectionable content in the absence of a court order.

The Central government's counsel had said there was a procedure in place for the blocking of Twitter accounts against whom complaints are received.

The court had taken on record the Twitter user's undertaking that, in the meantime, it would not post any similar offending material.

The lawyer for AtheistRepublic had said its account cannot be blocked without giving it an opportunity of being heard.

Petitioner Aditya Singh Deshwal had sought blocking of the Twitter user for putting out "ridiculous content against all religions" and being a habitual offender.

In October last year, the court had said Twitter shall respect the sentiments of the general public as it was doing business for them and asked it to remove certain objectionable material relating to the Hindu Goddess from its platform.

The petitioner had claimed Goddess Kaali was represented in a "disgraceful and outrageous" manner by AtheistRepublic and such content was in grave contravention of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and non-compliance of the rules shall make Twitter lose its legal immunity provided under the Information Technology Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp