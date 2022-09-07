Kashmir's first multiplex likely to open with Lal Singh Chadda or Vikram Vedha by Sept end

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Srinagar, Sept 7: In Kashmir where cinema halls were closed in 1990s by militants, Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadda or Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha are hot favourites to be the first movie to be screened in Kashmir's first multiplex in Srinagar by the end of this month.

Vijay Dhar, who is owner of Kashmir’s first multiplex and also runs Delhi Public School at Athwajan Srinagar, told this newspaper that the first show in the multiplex would be held by the end of this month, may be on September 24 or 25.

“All is set for the launch of the multiplex and we are finalizing the arrangements,” he said.

The multiplex with 520 seats designed by premier entertainment INOX has been set up in Shivpora area of Srinagar, which is a highly secured area. It will have three auditoriums and 520 seats have been equally distributed among the three auditoriums.

Dhar’s son Vikas Dhar said they are receiving requests from people to start with an Aamir Khan movie.

“Apparently Aamir Khan is favourite of 90 percent people here. The shooting of Lal Singh Chadda had also taken place in our school (DPS Srinagar). We would love to screen the movie on the first day,” he said adding, “If we start with Lal Singh Chadda, it will be for emotional reasons”.

He, however, said they are keeping close watch on the movies to be released till September end.

“Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is being released in September-end and both these actors have a strong fan following in Kashmir,” Vikas said adding they are keeping their options open.

The opening movie, according to Vijay Dhar, would be decided by INOX. “May be they will decide on Hritik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha, which is releasing later this month.”

Finishing touches being added before the opening of the multiplex. At present there is no cinema hall in the Valley. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

In the first phase, two of the three auditoriums would be thrown open. Two movies would be shown simultaneously in the two auditoriums of the multiplex.

“In the next phase, we will be opening the third auditorium in October,” Vikas said. He said they are planning a weekend special (children movies) for children.

On showcasing movies in the multiplex, Vikas said INOX has promised that they would be getting the latest content. “The Bollywood, Hollywood or south movies will be released here on the same date as released in any other part of the country”.

“By October, we would have installed a volfoni 3D cinema technology. If children friendly movies or cartoons (with 3D technology) are run in the auditorium alongwith dolby sound system, the children will be very excited,” he said.

The cutting edge technology 3D system, according to Vikas, that has been installed in the multiplex here is available only in a handful of multiplexes in the country. Besides, a fun zone for kids and other age groups would also be set up. The work on Kashmir-first multiplex started three years back.

The theatres in Kashmir were shut in 1990 after the eruption of militancy. The militants ordered closure of all cinema halls and later most of cinema halls were taken over by security forces and converted into security camps.

Srinagar alone had about 10 cinema halls -- Firdaus, Shiraz, Khayam, Naaz, Neelum, Shah, Broadway, Regal and Palladium.

In mid-1999, J&K government made an attempt to re-open at least three cinema halls in Srinagar. However, the idea did not succeed as militants carried out a grenade attack on people coming out from the last show on the first day of reopening of Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk on September 24, 1999 killing a civilian and injuring 12 others.

It caused fear among people, who later stayed away from cinema halls.

At present there is no cinema hall in the Valley. However, people watch Bollywood and Hollywood movies on their TV sets and smart phones in their homes.

