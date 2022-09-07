KSCA Dharwad zone to host unofficial test match between India A and New Zealand A

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With upgraded sports and players' infrastructure, Hubballi KSCA cricket ground is hosting a four-day unofficial test match between India A and New Zealand A teams from September 8. Dharwad zone of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which starts this year's cricket season by holding this match, is hopeful of hosting 3-4 more BCCI matches this season including a Ranaji Trophy match.

KSCA Dharwad zone convenor Avinash Potdar told, in the past also the zone had conducted first-class BCCI matches but did not get matches in the last two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the year before the outbreak of the pandemic the zone had hoisted four first-class matches. Since things have turned normal, more matches are expected for the zone this season.

The chances of Dharwad zone getting more matches are high because it has two international standard grounds, one in Hubballi and another in Belagavi. In the next six to eight month another ground is likely to come up at Gadag. So the management of the zone are sure of getting more first-class matches to host including a Ranaji Trophy match.

As far as sports infrastructure at Hubballi KSCA stadium, they will be of international standard and players would get all facilities. However, most of them are in the final stage of completion and everything might be for use by December this year. With these facilities, the players can have a better experience of the ground and wicket.

The BCCI officials who had come for inspection of the ground and existing facilities here have given positive report and conducting of National Cricket Academy camp for Under-19 player at Hubballi ground has further boosted the chances of getting more matches, said zone Chairman Veeranna Savadi and added, even the stadium has facility to live telecast the matches.

Rain Threatens Ind vs NZ Match

As zone is hosting the first match of the season from Thursday, it is facing the threat of the rain as the region is receiving heavy downpours for the last three-four days. Convenor Potdar, however, said they have kept everything sawdust, sand, and other machines to dry the ground. But the pitches and are around bowlers running march are kept covered, he added.

The match is likely to attract a large crowd as many players who have already played with the Indian cricket team, Indian Premier League, and other international first-class matches are players for India A team. Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfraz Khan and a few more are to be watched at the Hubballi ground. The organisers have appealed to budding cricketers to get their glimpses are entry is free for all.

