'Lost my father to politics of hate, but will not lose country to it': Rahul after paying tributes to father

By IANS

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near here, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Wayanad MP, who had arrived here on Tuesday night, began the day by offering tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

He said he lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it. "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

Earlier, Rahul planted a sapling at the memorial.

TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior party leaders accompanied Rahul.

Rahul who is at the southern coastal Kanyakumari district now is scheduled to launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states around 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would present Rahul Gandhi with the national flag made from 'khadi' to be handed over to Seva Dal workers managing the foot march.

