Home Nation

Man killed by wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram, seventh death in 15 days

Parimal Pal, a resident of Kismat-Jambeda village in Badhgora panchayat area, was cutting a tree at a nearby forest when he was trampled to death by the elephant.

Published: 07th September 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JHARGRAM: A 46-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, police said.

Parimal Pal, a resident of Kismat-Jambeda village in Badhgora panchayat area, was cutting a tree at a nearby forest when he was trampled to death by the elephant, they said.

His body was later recovered by forest personnel and was sent for post-mortem, they added.

With this, seven persons have been killed and eight others critically injured in attacks by wild elephants in the district in the last 15 days, triggering panic among the people.

The forest department has assured of financial help to Pal's family, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhargram wild elephant West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp