Meet 106-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Gupta, set to break record for the oldest active union leader 

The members of NERMU are preparing to stake claim to get Gupta registered as the world’s oldest Union leader active at an age of 106 years in the Limca Book of Records followed by the Guinness Book.

By Namita Bajpai 
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: They say age is just a number. Kanhaiya Lal Gupta, 106-year-old general secretary of North Eastern Railway Mazdoor Union (NERMU) proves it.

Based in Gorakhpur and fondly known as KL Gupta is an example of scores. Having won the union elections for the 61st time as NERMU general secretary, the centenarian is keeping his mission alive with his will to work irrespective of age limitations.

The members of NERMU are preparing to stake claim to get him registered as the world’s oldest Union leader active at an age of 106 years in the Limca Book of Records followed by the Guinness Book.

According to NERMU joint secretary Onkar Singh, it is difficult to find an active union leader of this age across the globe. “Our union is preparing documents to bring out the struggle of KL Gupta on the global stage by getting his name registered first into Limca Book of Record and then the proceedings will be
initiated for recognition by Guinness Records,” said Onkar Singh adding that Gupta had defied his age in keeping the fight for the rights of NERMU members alive.

Gupta’s devotion and dedication can be gauged from the fact that he got dismissed from the service four times throughout his career and went to jail once a month. He joined the railway service in 1946 and got associated with NERMU. He fights the general secretary election every year and wins by a voice vote. Gupta got retired in 1981 but continued to be the voice of NERMU members all this long.

As per Onkar Singh, Gupta has worked with the likes of Jai Prakash Narain and Geroge Fernandes who also started his political journey as a member of the socialist trade union movement in 1949.

“Discipline in life along with the inspiration and moral strength which I draw from my past when I got the opportunity to work with Jai Prakash Narain keeps me going on with my mission as a NERMU leader,” says Gupta.

He adds that he gets energised when he finds himself amidst the NERMU members. “NERMU office is my only residence and NERMU members are my family,” he claims when asked about his personal life.

With a sharp memory, KL Gupta has been following his tried and tested routine for decades. He gets up in the wee hours daily, works through the day and sleeps around midnight. “He is not able to digest milk or fruit juice. He survives only on two chapatis with a little bit of dal twice a day with no spices,” say NREMU colleagues.

