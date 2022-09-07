Home Nation

‘Negative feedback’ on 45 out of 144 seats that BJP lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The party recently identified these seats across the country and divided them into clusters. A set of union ministers was involved in the 'feedback-gathering exercise' from these constituencies.  

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As it prepares the ground for the next general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday received “negative feedback” from 45 out of 144 identified parliamentary constituencies in the country where the party performed badly in 2019.

The party involved prominent Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnav and others in the exercise.

“The reports were submitted at the meeting, chaired by national president JP Nadda and later discussed with party’s principal strategist and Union home minister Amit Shah at a second meeting,” said a senior party functionary, involved in the exercise.

Sources said that the party would undertake a mass outreach program to motivate the voters in favour of the party’s political ideology, especially across the 45 constituencies.

The BJP got “very negative feedback” from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Nawada seats”, said a senior party functionary, adding that “negative feedback also came from some LS constituencies from Maharashtra and other states”.

Coming out of the first feedback meeting, a Union minister, preferring anonymity, said the negative feedback was received not only from minority-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies but also from a good number of non-Muslim-dominated constituencies in West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The feedback from Uttar Pradesh was not positive either.

“In the second meeting, Amit Shah deliberated upon the feedback and asked the leaders to make wider outreach programs in these constituencies,” said a BJP leader. 

“A list of potential candidates for the upcoming LS elections was also submitted confidentially to the central party leadership from 144 constituencies,” said a leader requesting anonymity.

“The party will prepare a detailed blueprint on the basis of feedback for the upcoming LS elections in which the party has set a target of winning at least 50 to 60 out of these 144 LS seats,” an MP who attended the meeting said.

