Only 2.5 crore man-days: Jolt to Bihar government as Centre gives measly MNREGA allotment 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar was allotted only 2.5 crore man-days under the MNREGA scheme by the Centre against the state’s demand for 12 crore work-days for year 2022-23, attracting a sharp reaction from the ruling alliance.

JD-U MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said it is shocking how the Centre discriminated against Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the NDA, “It also shows how Modi government’s rural development model works,” he added.

The Centre had given its consent to allot 15 crore man-days to Bihar during 2022-23.

In the first week of August itself, over 14 lakh man-days were generated. In view of it, the state rural development department had sought additional 12 crore man-days from the Centre so that MNREGA workers do not face any problem if even the target of generating 15 crore man-days was met.

In the beginning, Nitish government had proposed to the Centre to allot 25 crore man-days under MNREGA for 2022-23 but only 15 crore man-days were sanctioned. The Centre had assured that it would be increased later.

In 2021-22, the Centre had allotted 20 crore man-days under MNREGA, against which 18.20 crore man-days were generated. In 2020-21, 22.79 crore man-days were created.

Meanwhile, The Bihar government will start the caste-based census by October-end, delayed by nearly a month, amid BJP’s concerns over Rohingyas and Bangladeshis being counted in the controversial exercise.

The delay in conducting the caste-based census as well as economic enumeration is due to the impending civic body polls in the state.

Preparations have gathered pace for the exercise to be conducted by the general administration department. All castes and sub-castes of across all religions will be counted during the census.

JD-U flays Centre

