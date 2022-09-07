Home Nation

Opposition's show of strength: INLD's September 25 rally aims to bring Nitish, Tejashwi, Pawar on one stage

The former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

Published: 07th September 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leader Rabri Devi during special session of Bihar Legislative Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To display Opposition unity, the INLD has invited Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah for its September 25 rally which will also be attended by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Abhay Chautala said Tuesday.

The INLD national general secretary said the former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chautala told PTI.

He said, "During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, INLD supremo O P Chautala invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting."

When contacted, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

"To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues," Tyagi told PTI.

O P Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said, adding all socialist and erstwhile Janata Dal leaders should come on one stage.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INLD Sharad Pawar Akhilesh Yadav Farooq Abdullah Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Abhay Chautala
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp