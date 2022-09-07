Home Nation

Our tricolour under attack by BJP, RSS who are dividing country: Rahul at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' launch

Speaking in Kanyakumari, the Congress leader said the tricolour guarantees the right to practice any religion of choice, but today this flag is under attack.

Published: 07th September 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi-BharatJodoYatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' launch event in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on September 7, 2022. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By PTI

KANYAKUMARI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India on lines of religion and language.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at a rally here, he said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of people to help keep the country united.

"Our tricolour guarantees the right to practice any religion of choice, but today this flag is under attack," Gandhi said at the rally.

He said the tricolour did not come easily as it was earned by Indians of every religion, region and language.

He also alleged that India is facing its worst-ever economic crisis along with the highest unemployment rate ever and the country is headed towards disaster.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra launch HIGHLIGHTS | Millions of people feel need to take action that brings India together: Rahul

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Kanyakumari Congress yatra Tricolour
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp