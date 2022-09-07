Home Nation

Prominent BSP leader from Haridwar joins BJP with supporters

Soon after joining the BJP, Paniala said he will work to ensure the victory of party candidates in the panchayat polls.

Published: 07th September 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Prominent BSP leader from Haridwar Chaudhary Ravindra Singh Paniala joined the BJP here on Wednesday along with scores of his supporters ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in the district.

Paniala, considered a strong Gurjar leader, joined the BJP at the party office here in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and former chief minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Soon after joining the BJP, Paniala said he will work to ensure the victory of party candidates in the panchayat polls. Among other important Bahujan Samaj Party leaders who joined the BJP was Lokendra Churiala.

Besides, scores of BSP workers from the Dalit community and other backward sections joined the BJP. The three-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar are scheduled to be held on September 26. The counting of votes will take place on September 28.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 44 wards, the Congress for 31 and the BSP for 27.

TAGS
BSP Haridwar Chaudhary Ravindra Singh Paniala BJP
