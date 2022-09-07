Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Kanyakumari Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s six-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra will kick off from Kanyakumari at 5pm on Wednesday. The padayatra is being seen by the Congress as a game changer which is slated to reinvent Rahul Gandhi’s political career. Party national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal exuded confidence that the yatra is going to be historical.

All Congress working committee members including chief ministers and party state unit presidents will be reaching Kanyakumari to witness the start and 118 leaders will accompany him throughout the 3,670km walk which will be passing through 12 states and two union territories. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and the inmates there presented him with a charkha.

He will be visiting his father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial at Sriperumbudur near Channi where te former prime minister was assassinated and offer prayers. Though he will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram airport from Chennai, he will leave for Kanyakumari by helicopter at 1pm.

Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan in Thiuvananthapuram, Venugopal said the plight of the country in the last eight years has been highly deplorable. “India is at a crossroads facing challenges in all sectors. That is why the Congress has taken the political mission to go ahead with the padayatra. Rahul Gandhi has taken up the challenge to meet a cross section of people to speak to them about the challenges being faced by the country,” said Venugopal.

The tricolour which will be used throughout the padayatra will be received by Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Mandapam at Kanyakumari. The padayatra will reach the Kerala border at Kaliyikkavila on Sunday.

