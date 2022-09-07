Home Nation

Rajnath on Mongolia visit to strengthen ties

On the first day of engagements of his Mongolia visit, the Defence Minister held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar Tuesday.

Published: 07th September 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the East Asian Countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated a Cyber Security Training School in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement: “Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from the Government of India was inaugurated at National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar by the Defence Minister.”

The statement also added, “Rajnath Singh, along with the Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, which is being established with the assistance from the Government of India.” 

Defence Minister Rajnath’s visit to Mongolia which started on Monday is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian Defence Minister and is aimed to “further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.”

He also called on the President of Mongolia and Chairman of State Great Khural.

It may be recalled that India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955. Mongolia has declared India as a strategic partner and “spiritual neighbour”.

In 2015, “strategic partnership” between the two Asian democracies was declared during the visit of PM Narendra Modi. Defence is an important element of bilateral engagements with Mongolia.

