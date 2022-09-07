Home Nation

Staff at Bihar government hospitals caught off guard as Deputy CM Tejashwi conducts surprise checks past midnight

The young leader spent the day, on Tuesday, demonstrating that he was very much in charge of the administration while his boss Nitish Kumar was away in Delhi to do some political heavy lifting.

Published: 07th September 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Doctors at government hospitals in the Bihar capital were left in a daze when they realised that a young man knocking at their doors past midnight was none other than Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The young leader spent the day, on Tuesday, demonstrating that he was very much in charge of the administration while his boss Nitish Kumar was away in Delhi to do some political heavy lifting.

Yadav holds key portfolios like health, road construction and urban development and he has proudly announced on his Twitter handle his "pahal" (initiative) to end the strike by Patna Municipal Corporation sweepers which has, in the past few days, buried the city's streets under heaps of trash.

However, youngsters may be more impressed with his late-night "raids" on hospitals, clips of which are being run by media outlets likening the 33-year-old to the protagonist of 'Nayak', an Anil Kapoor starrer who shakes up the system as a hands-on chief minister.

The hospitals where the deputy CM conducted surprise checks included PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh.

Yadav had showed up wearing a tracksuit and a cap, with a mask covering his face and the staff's failure to recognise him until the reality dawned on them is quite a sight to behold.

The cool-headed politician was visibly displeased at the lack of cleanliness on the premises, poor availability of medicines and the apparent indifference towards their duty by those on night roster.

"Take notes of all shortcomings. We will take action at the review meeting of the department," the deputy CM can be heard telling his personal staff.

Notably, the health department had remained with the BJP for the entire period Nitish Kumar remained an NDA ally.

Yadav has bagged the portfolio eyed by his elder but relatively less adept brother Tej Pratap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Nitish Kumar Patna Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp