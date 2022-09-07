Home Nation

Told to lower TV set volume, Maharashtra woman bites three fingers of mother-in-law

The official said the three fingers of the victim were not severed.

Published: 07th September 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: Angered by her mother-in-law turning off the television set due to a loud sound, a 32-year-old homemaker from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district bit three fingers of the old woman, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when Vrushali Kulkarni (60) was reciting bhajans at her house while her daughter-in-law, Vijaya Kulkarni, was watching television, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"A fight broke out on Monday morning after Vrushali asked Vijaya to lower the sound of the television as she was singing bhajans. When Vrushali turned off the television set, the daughter-in-law grabbed the old woman's hand and bit her three fingers. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene," he said.

The official said the three fingers of the victim were not severed.

The injured Vrushali lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar police station, following which a criminal offence was registered against the accused woman, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district bite three fingers of old woman Bhajans
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp