Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in 'chance encounter' in J&K's Anantnag

The slain terrorists, who were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan, were involved in several terror attacks, they said.

Published: 07th September 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," a police spokesman said in a tweet.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH).

"Killed terrorists identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH. They were involved in several terror attacks including attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03-07-2022 in which 01 police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured and Darashikoh park Bijbehara on 12-08-2022 in which one police personnel Gh Qadir got seriously injured," Kumar tweeted.

Besides, they were involved in a grenade attack at Padshahi Bagh on June 15, he said.

