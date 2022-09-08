Ahead of 2024 poll, National Executive Committee meeting of BJP OBC Morcha starts on Thursday

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already started its preparation. The National Executive Meetings of its OBC Morcha is starting from September 8 to 10 at Jodhpur in poll-bound Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The party leaders and office-bearers of the Morcha will deliberate on various issues related to OBC and the party’s electoral strategies with an aim to garner maximum electoral support from the OBCs during the next parliamentary elections in 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, national president of BJP OBC Morcha and a member of the party’s Parliamentary Board, Dr K Laxman said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a concluding address while Bhupendra Yadav will be inaugurating the meeting on September 9. On September 8, the leaders and office-bearers of this Morcha, arrived from across the country will be spending time in areas with people as part of the party’s pravas program".

Union Minister for Forest Environment and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav will address the session.

"On September 8, a meeting of the national office bearers of the OBC Morcha will be held and the exhibition organized there will also be inaugurated. After the concluding session, Amit Shah will address a huge booth-level worker's conference in Jodhpur", Dr Laxman said.

"During the meeting, the top leaders of the party will address 9 sessions in 3 days. A political resolution will also be passed during the working committee meeting and a statement shall be issued on behalf of the national president of the Morcha on the political situation in Rajasthan", said Dr Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha to TNIE.

The prominent leaders who would attend the meeting are Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, Arun Singh (in-charge of Rajashthan BJP) minister of Uttar Pradesh government Danish Ali and nearly 150 national representatives from across the country.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, national office-bearers of OBC Morcha, members of the National Working Committee of Morcha, special invitees and the presidents of state Morcha would also be attending the national executive committee meeting.

The meetings assume importance in the context thrust the national BJP has been giving for the empowerment of OBCs at the national level.

