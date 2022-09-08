Home Nation

Artist dies on stage while performing dancing opera of Lord Shiva 

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera.

By PTI

JAMMU: A male artist performing the role of goddess Parvati in Lord Shiva's dancing opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts and the video of his last moments went viral on social media.

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said. 

During the dancing performance, he was rolling on the stage floor amid applause from the crowd but could not get up, they said.

As he failed to get up despite struggle, the actor performing the role of Lord Shiva and some people rushed to the stage and shifted him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The artist's death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artist Lord Shiva Opera Dance
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp