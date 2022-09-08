Home Nation

Cabinet extends lease period for railways land, cuts licensing fee

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revised policy for long-term leasing of railway land for cargo-related works and public utility facilities.

Published: 08th September 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revised policy for long-term leasing of railway land for cargo-related works and public utility facilities.

The decision has cleared the decks for the development of social infrastructure such as hospitals through public-private partnerships and schools through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on railway land at an annual fee of Rs 1 per sq.m. 

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the policy for long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme, under which 300 cargo terminals would be set up across the country, generating about 1.25 lakh jobs.

The approval will enable the railways to provide long-term leasing of its land for cargo-related works for up to 35 years at the rate of 1.5 per cent of market value of land per annum.

The railways said in a statement, “Three hundred PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals would be developed over the next five years, and about 1.2 lakh employment opportunities would be generated.

The new policy after approval will also simplify railway land use and the Right of Way (ROW) for integrated development of public service utilities, like electricity, gas, water supply, sewage disposal and urban transport by providing railway land at the rate of 1.5% of market value of land per annum.”

The railways added that the revised approved policy provides for use of railway land at nominal cost for setting up solar plants.

“Now, the railways will attract more cargo, increased share in freight traffic and reduce the logistics cost for the industry, generating more revenue for the railways,” the statement added.

The policy document will be prepared and implemented within 90 days. Clearance will also be simplified for setting up public utilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railway
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp