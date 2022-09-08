CM Hemant Soren brother’s ‘undergarment’ remark sparks controversy

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s brother and JMM MLA Basant Soren once again has landed into controversy due to his remark to justify his absence from Dumka that has still not recovered from the shock of the two consecutive murders of two minor girls which took place within a fortnight, including a tribal.

Basant Soren was not seen in his constituency while two cold-blooded incidents took place in Dumka.

First, a 17-year-old school girl was set on fire after pouring petrol on her from the window while she was sleeping at her home allegedly for denying the friendship proposal of her neighbour Shahrukh. Second, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped for several months and hanged by a tree after killing her, several kilometers away from home.

Basant Soren visited the bereaved families on Wednesday. When asked why he was not seen in Dumka for the past few days, he told reporters that he had gone to Delhi for purchasing undergarments.

"My undergarments had fallen short so I went to Delhi to purchase them," he said, in his usual casual approach. To another question on whether he always purchases his undergarments from Delhi, he replied yes.

However, Basant said that there were some disturbances in Dumka but everything was normal now.

Earlier also, Basant Soren was in the eye of the storm of many for his statement that the schoolgirl, who was set on fire by a stalker Shahrukh on August 23, was having an affair with the accused.

Reacting sharply over his undergarment remarks, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that they were so much insensitive towards the plight of the electorates. Notably, residents took to the streets in protest against the two consecutive incidents which took place within a fortnight and hogged the national limelight with the accused in both cases belonging to the Muslim community.

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s brother and JMM MLA Basant Soren once again has landed into controversy due to his remark to justify his absence from Dumka that has still not recovered from the shock of the two consecutive murders of two minor girls which took place within a fortnight, including a tribal. Basant Soren was not seen in his constituency while two cold-blooded incidents took place in Dumka. First, a 17-year-old school girl was set on fire after pouring petrol on her from the window while she was sleeping at her home allegedly for denying the friendship proposal of her neighbour Shahrukh. Second, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped for several months and hanged by a tree after killing her, several kilometers away from home. Basant Soren visited the bereaved families on Wednesday. When asked why he was not seen in Dumka for the past few days, he told reporters that he had gone to Delhi for purchasing undergarments. "My undergarments had fallen short so I went to Delhi to purchase them," he said, in his usual casual approach. To another question on whether he always purchases his undergarments from Delhi, he replied yes. However, Basant said that there were some disturbances in Dumka but everything was normal now. Earlier also, Basant Soren was in the eye of the storm of many for his statement that the schoolgirl, who was set on fire by a stalker Shahrukh on August 23, was having an affair with the accused. Reacting sharply over his undergarment remarks, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that they were so much insensitive towards the plight of the electorates. Notably, residents took to the streets in protest against the two consecutive incidents which took place within a fortnight and hogged the national limelight with the accused in both cases belonging to the Muslim community.